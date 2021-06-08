Dr. Nicole Lemanski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemanski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Lemanski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicole Lemanski, MD
Dr. Nicole Lemanski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Lemanski works at
Dr. Lemanski's Office Locations
-
1
Boston Laser Eye Institute1101 Beacon St Ste 6, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 566-0062
-
2
Mabel M P Cheng MD3140 Troy Schenectady Rd, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Directions (518) 782-7777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lemanski?
Friendly, professional, and very knowledgeable. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Nicole Lemanski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1518288984
Education & Certifications
- Cornea and Refractive Surgery, Boston Eye Group, Mass Eye and Ear
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Bassett Healthcare-Columbia P&S
- Albany Med Coll
- Hamilton
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemanski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemanski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemanski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemanski works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemanski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemanski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemanski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemanski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.