Dr. Nicole Rogers, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Rogers, MD is a Dermatologist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
Hair Restoration of the South LLC3100 Galleria Dr Ste 201, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 315-4247
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
AWFUL DOCTOR!!!! Does not listen or answer questions. When asked about severe reactions to prescribed medicines, states that she has 15 other things going on and can't give patient the time/attention they deserve (likely so she can research something she is clueless about). After prescribing medicine (and prescription not showing at pharmacy), tells nurse that it was not in her notes and never prescribed. Horribly disorganized office, she may or may not return calls after telling patient to call.
About Dr. Nicole Rogers, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Hair Loss and Telogen Effluvium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
