Dr. Nicole Sookhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicole Sookhan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.
Urgent Care Center - Waterbury3801 E Main St, Waterbury, CT 06705 Directions (203) 709-4001
St. Mary's Hospital56 Franklin St, Waterbury, CT 06706 Directions (203) 709-6185
Primary Care Partners PC166 Waterbury Rd Ste 300, Prospect, CT 06712 Directions (203) 709-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I met Dr. Nicole Sookhan at my breast biopsy appointment for the first time. I think she is professional, smart and friendly. You can tell that Dr. Sookhan loves her job. She is informative and thorough. She made me feel comfortable and optimistic. I would recommend her to my family and friends. I want to thank Dr. Pearlstone , my gynecologist for recommending Dr. Sookhan. And thank you again Dr. Sookhan.
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH
- General Surgery
Dr. Sookhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sookhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sookhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sookhan has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sookhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sookhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sookhan.
