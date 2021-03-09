Dr. Nicole Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicole Tran, MD
Dr. Nicole Tran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
Houston Women's Care Associates7500 Fannin St Ste 400, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-4016
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tran: Since 1991, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have used a blood lead level of 10 mcg/dL as a "level of concern"for managing childhood lead poisoning. The CDC has now (in May 2012), issued guidelines setting a "reference range" of 5 cmg/dL for management of lead exposure in children between 6 months and 6 years, a value derived from the 97.5th percentile of the BLL (blood lead level) distribution in US children aged 1 though 5 years. LL md.
About Dr. Nicole Tran, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1699768994
Education & Certifications
- Christus-St. Joseph's
- Christus St Joseph Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Endometriosis and Adenomyosis.
Dr. Tran speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.