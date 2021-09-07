Overview

Dr. Nidal Elbaridi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago, Weiss Memorial Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Elbaridi works at Loop Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.