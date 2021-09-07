See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Nidal Elbaridi, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nidal Elbaridi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago, Weiss Memorial Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.

Dr. Elbaridi works at Loop Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Elite Physical Therapy
    1921 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 (312) 414-1088
    Chicago Pain Management Center
    2525 S Michigan Ave # Doctors Ofc Clinic, Chicago, IL 60616 (312) 414-1088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
  • Weiss Memorial Hospital
  • West Suburban Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Occult Spinal Dysraphism Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Split Spinal Cord Malformation Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 07, 2021
    Almost one week after getting an epidural from Dr. Nidal Elbaridi and I can’t believe I am pain free today! I felt Dr. Elbaridi ‘s injection take away my pain on the spot! This is my second epidural and the first one was with someone else and it didn’t feel like this one at all! I am so grateful that Dr. Elbaridi accepted me as I come all the way from Orlando, Florida to this doctor in Chicago!! I cannot believe the relief I am feeling and I am looking forward to pain management with this doctor as I feel he knows and understand what needs to be done in a patient with complicated issues like me!
    Sarah Rexhaj — Sep 07, 2021
    About Dr. Nidal Elbaridi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780821264
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • Cook County Hosp Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nidal Elbaridi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbaridi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elbaridi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elbaridi works at Loop Medical Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Elbaridi’s profile.

    Dr. Elbaridi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elbaridi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Elbaridi speaks Arabic, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian and Spanish.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Elbaridi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elbaridi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elbaridi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elbaridi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

