Overview of Dr. Nigel Azer, MD

Dr. Nigel Azer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They completed their fellowship with Brigham Women Hosp Harvard University|Harvard, Brigham & Women's-Joint Replacement-



Dr. Azer works at Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic in Arlington, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA, Lorton, VA and Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.