Overview of Dr. Niharika Sharma, MD

Dr. Niharika Sharma, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Sharma works at Montrose Sleep Center in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.