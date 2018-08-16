Dr. Nikki Zite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikki Zite, MD
Overview of Dr. Nikki Zite, MD
Dr. Nikki Zite, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Zite works at
Dr. Zite's Office Locations
University After Hours Northshore9625 Kroger Park Dr Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 539-2287
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-9799
- 3 1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste B118, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-9799
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zite is absolutely amazing. She is truly a teaching doctor. She explains conditions and treatments thoroughly and efficiently and answers patient questions with empathy and expertise. She is also an amazing advocate for women. I have tried four different OBGYNs in Knoxville before finding Dr. Zite, and I have been so pleased with all of my care, from pregnancy, to contraceptives, to peri-menopause.
About Dr. Nikki Zite, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1518065416
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zite has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zite works at
Dr. Zite has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Zite. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.