Dr. Jobalia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nilesh Jobalia, MD
Dr. Nilesh Jobalia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fairfield Township, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 3145 Hamilton Mason Rd Ste 201, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Directions (513) 454-2277
Awesome! Gave me my life back! Thank you!
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Jobalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jobalia has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jobalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jobalia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jobalia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jobalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jobalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.