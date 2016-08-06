Dr. Nilesh Sheth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilesh Sheth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nilesh Sheth, MD
Dr. Nilesh Sheth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sheth's Office Locations
Clear Vision Eye Center Inc.3 Woodland Rd Ste 120, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 979-0960
- 2 300 Tradecenter Ste 7690, Woburn, MA 01801 Directions (781) 281-7950
Leslie K Carey Od LLC35 Elm St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 777-0379
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sheth is an excellent surgeon he performed my LASIK 5 yrs ago and Catarcts surgery 1 month ago. In both cases my recovery was shorter than I expected. The night before my Catarcts surgery I had a few questions regarding my eye drops. I called Dr. shorty at 11pm & he returned my call with 10 mins. He personally called me every day post surgery to see how I was progressing. He's an exceptional surgeon, patient, caring and knowledgable. The staff is amazing. I highly recommend Dr. Sheth.
About Dr. Nilesh Sheth, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1285711705
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Sheth has seen patients for Color Blindness, Dry Eyes and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
