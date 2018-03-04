Dr. Niloo Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niloo Edwards, MD
Overview of Dr. Niloo Edwards, MD
Dr. Niloo Edwards, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Edwards' Office Locations
Boston Medical Center72 E Concord St, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-8609
Gabriels Wallingford Stawowy Osterdahl319 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 525-2528
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
My father came from a different hospital with Congestive Heart Failure and met with Dr. Edwards. This was all very new to me, so I came in with millions of questions worried about my father. Without hesitation Dr. Edwards answered all of my questions and made me feel very at ease. While home instead of having a PA call us Dr Edwards called us himself to ask how my dad is doing and btw take this amt of med now instead. I cannot thank you enough for saving my dad's life! You are AMAZING! Thank you
About Dr. Niloo Edwards, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1083678627
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
