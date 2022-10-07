See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Irvine, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Nimish Kadakia, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (58)
Map Pin Small Irvine, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nimish Kadakia, MD

Dr. Nimish Kadakia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their fellowship with Abbott - Northwestern Hospital Inc

Dr. Kadakia works at South County Orthopedic Specs in Irvine, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kadakia's Office Locations

    South County Orthopedic Specs
    22 Odyssey Ste 205, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 586-3200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    South County Orthopedic Specs
    18785 Brookhurst St Ste 100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 598-1311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand Fracture
Hip Sprain
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Limb Cramp
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Morton's Neuroma
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Pelvic Fracture
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 07, 2022
    Very professional and efficient office visit.
    — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Nimish Kadakia, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1194787275
    Education & Certifications

    • Abbott - Northwestern Hospital Inc
    • Baylor College Of Med
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nimish Kadakia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadakia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kadakia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kadakia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kadakia has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadakia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadakia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadakia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadakia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadakia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

