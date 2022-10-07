Dr. Nimish Kadakia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadakia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nimish Kadakia, MD
Overview of Dr. Nimish Kadakia, MD
Dr. Nimish Kadakia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their fellowship with Abbott - Northwestern Hospital Inc

Dr. Kadakia's Office Locations
1
South County Orthopedic Specs22 Odyssey Ste 205, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 586-3200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
South County Orthopedic Specs18785 Brookhurst St Ste 100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (562) 598-1311
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kadakia?
Very professional and efficient office visit.
About Dr. Nimish Kadakia, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1194787275
Education & Certifications
- Abbott - Northwestern Hospital Inc
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadakia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadakia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadakia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kadakia has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadakia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadakia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadakia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadakia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadakia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.