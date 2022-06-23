See All Dermatologists in Mc Lean, VA
Dr. Nina Fisher, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nina Fisher, MD is a Dermatologist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.

They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Boil and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1365 Beverly Rd Fl 2, Mc Lean, VA 22101

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Nina Fisher, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1295707560
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • YALE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nina Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Boil and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

