Overview of Dr. Nirmal Tejwani, MD

Dr. Nirmal Tejwani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Tejwani works at Nirmal Tejwani MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.