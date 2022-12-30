Overview of Dr. Nish Shah, MD

Dr. Nish Shah, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Houston Methodist in Richmond, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.