Dr. Nish Shah, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Richmond, TX
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Nish Shah, MD

Dr. Nish Shah, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Houston Methodist in Richmond, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist
    7790 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 100, Richmond, TX 77406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 690-4678
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist
    16811 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 690-4678
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 30, 2022
    Dr. Shah is an excellent orthopedic doctor. He is empathetic, patient and shows concern for your well being.
    Grant-Bolden — Dec 30, 2022
    Grant-Bolden — Dec 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Nish Shah, MD
    About Dr. Nish Shah, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1255775177
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor Scott &amp; White - Waco|Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship, Baylor Scott &amp; White
    • Houston Methodist Family Medicine Residency Program|Houston Methodist Hospital - Houston
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
    • Houston Methodist West Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nish Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

