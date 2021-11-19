See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Nitin Kapur, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (19)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Nitin Kapur, MD

Dr. Nitin Kapur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. 

Dr. Kapur works at Cedars-Sinai The Angeles Clinic And Research Institute in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kapur's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine - Santa Monica
    1919 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 210, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-8828
  2. 2
    Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine - 8767 Wilshire 3rd Floor
    8767 Wilshire Blvd Fl 3, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-8828
  3. 3
    Cedars-sinai Supportive Care Medicine - General Outpatient Clinic
    99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 305, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 248-8255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Infection
Cold Sore
Urinary Incontinence
Herpes Simplex Infection
Cold Sore
Urinary Incontinence

Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 19, 2021
    Very kind, intelligent and supportive. He listens to you and takes his time. Gets to know you and makes you feel like an individual vs just another patient.
    M.S. — Nov 19, 2021
    About Dr. Nitin Kapur, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164692570
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kapur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kapur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

