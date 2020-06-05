Dr. Kukkar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nitin Kukkar, MD
Overview of Dr. Nitin Kukkar, MD
Dr. Nitin Kukkar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Center for Hip and Knee Replacement | New York Presbyterian Hospital | Columbia University Medical Center - New York | Massachusetts General Hospital – Harvard Medical School - Boston, MA | All India Institute of Medical Sciences - India | Memorial M
Dr. Kukkar works at
Dr. Kukkar's Office Locations
Health Care Partners of San Antonio7410 Blanco Rd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 401-1515
Hospital4901 College Blvd, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 491-3999
Miwa Medical Group Pllc1804 NE Loop 410 Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 401-1515
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Back pain is GONE! Was skeptical at first, but Dr. Kukkar was friendly, professional and confident in his ability to help me.
About Dr. Nitin Kukkar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1417119918
Education & Certifications
- Rajasthan University - Jaipur, India
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kukkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kukkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kukkar has seen patients for Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kukkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kukkar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kukkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kukkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kukkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.