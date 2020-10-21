Overview

Dr. Noah Kahn, MD is a Dermatologist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Kahn works at Carolinas Dermatology Group in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.