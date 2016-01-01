Overview of Dr. Noel Dasgupta, MD

Dr. Noel Dasgupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Dasgupta works at IU Health Physicians Cardiology in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.