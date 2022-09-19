Overview

Dr. Noel Peterson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nash General Hospital, Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Duplin Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Peterson works at Eastern Cardiology PA in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.