Overview of Dr. Noel Reloj, MD

Dr. Noel Reloj, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leitchfield, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Flaget Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Reloj works at Owensboro Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology in Leitchfield, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.