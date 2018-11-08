See All Neurologists in Leitchfield, KY
Dr. Noel Reloj, MD

Neurology
2.4 (28)
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Noel Reloj, MD

Dr. Noel Reloj, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leitchfield, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Flaget Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Reloj works at Owensboro Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology in Leitchfield, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reloj's Office Locations

    Owensboro Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology
    910 Wallace Ave, Leitchfield, KY 42754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 259-9506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin
  • Flaget Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor

Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Nov 08, 2018
    Dr Reloj was the first doctor to actually sit down and listen to every single thing that is going on with me. He even admitted that my symptoms are so complex that he isn't sure what it is, which I prefer over him just slapping a diagnosis on it and sending me home with pills. He ran a slew of tests that other doctors later commented on how impressed they were that he ran them. I went from not even being able to get out of bed to having some quality of life back all because of Dr Reloj.
    Jennifer W in KY — Nov 08, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Noel Reloj, MD
    About Dr. Noel Reloj, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295735181
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reloj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reloj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reloj works at Owensboro Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology in Leitchfield, KY. View the full address on Dr. Reloj’s profile.

    Dr. Reloj has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reloj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Reloj. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reloj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reloj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reloj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

