Dr. Reloj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noel Reloj, MD
Overview of Dr. Noel Reloj, MD
Dr. Noel Reloj, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leitchfield, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Flaget Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Reloj works at
Dr. Reloj's Office Locations
Owensboro Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology910 Wallace Ave, Leitchfield, KY 42754 Directions (270) 259-9506
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Flaget Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Reloj was the first doctor to actually sit down and listen to every single thing that is going on with me. He even admitted that my symptoms are so complex that he isn't sure what it is, which I prefer over him just slapping a diagnosis on it and sending me home with pills. He ran a slew of tests that other doctors later commented on how impressed they were that he ran them. I went from not even being able to get out of bed to having some quality of life back all because of Dr Reloj.
About Dr. Noel Reloj, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1295735181
Education & Certifications
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reloj accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reloj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reloj has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reloj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Reloj. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reloj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reloj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reloj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.