Overview of Dr. Noel Sanchez, MD

Dr. Noel Sanchez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Sanchez works at Ascension Medical Group Via Christi on Founders' Circle in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.