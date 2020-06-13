Dr. Noga Harizman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harizman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noga Harizman, MD
Overview of Dr. Noga Harizman, MD
Dr. Noga Harizman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Harizman's Office Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Robert Burch Family Eye Center250 West 64th Street, New York, NY 10023 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue880 Third Avenue Floor 3, Suite F, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harizman is a brilliant diagnostician, but it is her compassion and care for her patients, that makes her unique. She treats every patient with respect, spend a great deal of time and care deeply. Glaucoma is a very scary disease, but when Dr. Harizman is your physician, you are in the best of hands.
About Dr. Noga Harizman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Ophthalmology
