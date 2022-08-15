Dr. Noma Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noma Rehman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Noma Rehman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
MultiSpecialty Health Group at Spotsylvania Regional4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 210-3855Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- C and O Employee's Hospital Association
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- inHealth
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- One Net
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Pyramid Life
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rehman is caring and kind. She listens to the whole issue and took the time to explain what medications could be used and how to notice what’s working and what isn’t! Highly recommend!
- Neurology
- English
- 1366651093
- Dow Medical College
Dr. Rehman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rehman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehman.
