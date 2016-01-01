Dr. Nonna Rivkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nonna Rivkin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ts Pediatrics Pllc11206 71ST RD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 520-8585
Forest Hills Pediatrics Llp10848 70th Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 263-2072
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1265621569
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Rivkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivkin works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.