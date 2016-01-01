Overview of Dr. Nonna Rivkin, MD

Dr. Nonna Rivkin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rivkin works at Takhalov Pediatrics in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.