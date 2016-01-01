See All Pediatricians in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Nonna Rivkin, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nonna Rivkin, MD

Dr. Nonna Rivkin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rivkin works at Takhalov Pediatrics in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rivkin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Ts Pediatrics Pllc
    11206 71ST RD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 (718) 520-8585
  2. 2
    Forest Hills Pediatrics Llp
    10848 70th Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 (718) 263-2072

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Administrative Physical
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Administrative Physical

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nonna Rivkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265621569
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nonna Rivkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rivkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rivkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rivkin works at Takhalov Pediatrics in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rivkin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

