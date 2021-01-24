See All Nephrologists in Newburgh, NY
Dr. Noori Al-Waili, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Noori Al-Waili, MD

Dr. Noori Al-Waili, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Newburgh, NY. 

Dr. Al-Waili works at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY with other offices in South Richmond Hill, NY, Hicksville, NY and Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Al-Waili's Office Locations

    Hosp Emer Lic Phys PC
    70 Dubois St, Newburgh, NY 12550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 568-2305
    New York Medical Care for Nephrology
    10120 LEFFERTS BLVD, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 666-1144
    New York Medical Care for Nephrology
    7 Newbridge Rd, Hicksville, NY 11801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 666-1144
    Henry Ford Medical Group-nephrology
    2799 W Grand Blvd Fl 5, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 916-2707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Polyuria
Anemia
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 24, 2021
    Great and helpful, I recommends him to family already
    H. singh — Jan 24, 2021
    About Dr. Noori Al-Waili, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Indian, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1215215579
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noori Al-Waili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Waili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Waili has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Waili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Waili has seen patients for Anemia, Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Waili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Waili. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Waili.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Waili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Waili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

