Overview

Dr. Norma Cavazos-Salas, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mission, TX. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Cavazos-Salas works at LA JOYA'S NEIGHBORHOOD DOCTOR in Mission, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.