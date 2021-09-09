Overview

Dr. Norma Montiel, DO is a Dermatologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.