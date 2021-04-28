Dr. Norma Quijada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quijada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norma Quijada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norma Quijada, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They graduated from MATIAS H. AZNAR MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF MEDICINE INCORPORATED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Quijada works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jeffrey A Gelber MD3595 Eggert Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 662-7114
-
2
Norma Quijada, MD4085 Seneca St Ste 2, West Seneca, NY 14224 Directions (716) 677-0250
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quijada?
I have been going to Dr Quiada for over ten years. She is very thorough and knowledgeable plus takes her time with you.
About Dr. Norma Quijada, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1134186877
Education & Certifications
- Marshall U
- Mercy Hospital
- MATIAS H. AZNAR MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF MEDICINE INCORPORATED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quijada has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quijada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quijada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quijada works at
Dr. Quijada has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Osteomalacia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quijada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Quijada. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quijada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quijada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quijada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.