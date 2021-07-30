Overview

Dr. Norma Schmitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Terre Haute Regional Hospital.



Dr. Schmitz works at Dermatology Care PC in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.