Dr. Schmitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norma Schmitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Norma Schmitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
Dr. Schmitz works at
Locations
Pain Management Center of Southern Indiana3654 S 4th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 299-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Schmitz for at least 10 years and can honestly say that it would be difficult to find a more professional, more caring, or more compassionate physician. My trust in Dr Schmitz is complete. Office staff are all top notch. Often booked way out, so get on her calendar as soon as possible.
About Dr. Norma Schmitz, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1134222599
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmitz has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.