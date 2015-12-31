Dr. Norman Gebrosky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gebrosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Gebrosky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Norman Gebrosky, MD
Dr. Norman Gebrosky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Gebrosky's Office Locations
-
1
GU Inc522 W Newton St Ste 300, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 838-7500
-
2
G. U. Inc.911 Ligonier St Ste 104, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 539-9736
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
There was a wait, but if he is spending more time with patients, I am good with it. He did spend more than ample time with me. The nurse was excellent. The receptionist was very busy but was pleasant and trying to get her job done. The doctor didn't try to push extra tests or procedures on me. He wasn't a salesman. I came in educated about my problem and he listened. I would recommend him to others.
About Dr. Norman Gebrosky, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1659476224
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gebrosky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gebrosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gebrosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gebrosky has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gebrosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gebrosky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gebrosky.
