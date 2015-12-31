Overview of Dr. Norman Gebrosky, MD

Dr. Norman Gebrosky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Gebrosky works at GU Inc in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Latrobe, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.