Overview of Dr. Nu Khin, MD

Dr. Nu Khin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Khin works at Nu Khin Medical Clinic in Alhambra, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.