Overview of Dr. Numan Rashid, MD

Dr. Numan Rashid, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Malta, NY. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Rashid works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Pulmonology at Malta in Malta, NY with other offices in Queensbury, NY and Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.