Overview

Dr. Nushin Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Khan works at Endocrinology & Diabetes Associates of Li PC in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Jamaica, NY and Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

