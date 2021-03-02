Dr. Nusrat Chaudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nusrat Chaudhary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nusrat Chaudhary, MD
Dr. Nusrat Chaudhary, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They graduated from King Edward Med College University Of Punjab Lahore Pakistan and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Dr. Chaudhary's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Matthews (Medical Oncology)1700 MATTHEWS TOWNSHIP PKWY, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2228
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhary?
Dr. Chaudhary has been my oncologist for five years. I feel I have received exceptional treatment. She listens carefully and has a calm caring manner.
About Dr. Nusrat Chaudhary, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Female
- 1043460991
Education & Certifications
- King Edward Med College University Of Punjab Lahore Pakistan
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhary accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Dr. Chaudhary has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaudhary speaks Hindi and Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.