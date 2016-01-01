See All Vascular Neurologists in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Oana Spataru, MD

Vascular Neurology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Oana Spataru, MD

Dr. Oana Spataru, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They graduated from Ovidius Constanta Roman and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Spataru works at Diablo Neurosurgical Med Grp in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spataru's Office Locations

    Diablo Neurosurgical Med Grp
    1455 Montego Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 937-0404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Traumatic Brain Injury
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Oana Spataru, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • English
    • 1518153824
    Education & Certifications

    • California Pacific Medical Center
    • Ovidius Constanta Roman
    • Neurocritical Care and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oana Spataru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spataru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spataru accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Spataru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spataru works at Diablo Neurosurgical Med Grp in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Dr. Spataru’s profile.

    Dr. Spataru has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spataru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Spataru has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spataru.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spataru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spataru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

