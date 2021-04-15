Dr. Octavia Kincaid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kincaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Octavia Kincaid, MD
Dr. Octavia Kincaid, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Highland Park, IL. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
NorthShore Neurological Institute757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 570-2570
NorthShore University HealthSystem1000 Central St Ste 880, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Dr. Kincaid is such a wonderful caring doctor, she is very professional knowledgeable and caring, she really takes time to listen and explain the situation to me and make me understand, and she always try to figure out the best way to treat me and want me back to normal. Thank you so much Dr. Kincaid, for your effort your time your patients and your loving heart. Dr. Kincaid, you are my angel! I wish every patient who is suffering will find their angel, and be able to enjoy life again.
About Dr. Octavia Kincaid, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1710194824
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Neuromuscular Medicine
