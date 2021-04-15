See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Highland Park, IL
Dr. Octavia Kincaid, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Octavia Kincaid, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Highland Park, IL. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Kincaid works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore Neurological Institute
    757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2570
  2. 2
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    1000 Central St Ste 880, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 15, 2021
    Dr. Kincaid is such a wonderful caring doctor, she is very professional knowledgeable and caring, she really takes time to listen and explain the situation to me and make me understand, and she always try to figure out the best way to treat me and want me back to normal. Thank you so much Dr. Kincaid, for your effort your time your patients and your loving heart. Dr. Kincaid, you are my angel! I wish every patient who is suffering will find their angel, and be able to enjoy life again.
    Jane Shao — Apr 15, 2021
    About Dr. Octavia Kincaid, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1710194824
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Octavia Kincaid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kincaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kincaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kincaid has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kincaid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kincaid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kincaid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kincaid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kincaid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

