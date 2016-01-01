Dr. Saeed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oday Saeed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Oday Saeed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center, Palo Verde Hospital and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.
Balboa Nephrology2205 Ross Ave Ste 101, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 353-0404Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Fresenius Medical Care of Imperial County200 Wake Ave, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 323-1155
- 3 408 E 3rd St Ste A, Calexico, CA 92231 Directions (760) 353-0404
Blythe Desert Dialysis737 W Hobsonway, Blythe, CA 92225 Directions (760) 922-4415
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
- Palo Verde Hospital
- Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Saeed has seen patients for Renal Osteodystrophy, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saeed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saeed speaks Arabic.
