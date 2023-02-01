Overview of Dr. Ofer Jacobowitz, MD

Dr. Ofer Jacobowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Jacobowitz works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Madison Avenue in New York, NY with other offices in West Nyack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.