Dr. Metitiri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogheneochuko Metitiri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ogheneochuko Metitiri, MD
Dr. Ogheneochuko Metitiri, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Dr. Metitiri's Office Locations
-
1
MKMG Poughkeepsie/Fishkill2507 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions
-
2
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
-
3
The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (845) 432-3982
-
4
Midhudson Rgnl Hosp Westchester Medcl Ct241 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Steroid shot relieved pain for a time. Easy to talk to. Engaged and listened to me.
About Dr. Ogheneochuko Metitiri, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1275827263
Dr. Metitiri accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metitiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metitiri has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metitiri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Metitiri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metitiri.
