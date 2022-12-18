Overview of Dr. Ojas Shah, MD

Dr. Ojas Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Columbia University in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.