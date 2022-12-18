Dr. Ojas Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ojas Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ojas Shah, MD
Dr. Ojas Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 11, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-0114
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 305-0114
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Having been thru many years of treatments, surgeries and care with Dr Shah, I truly cannot recommend him enough! a kind, warm physician with the expert knowledge needed to help me navigate some difficult medical situations - he is always responsive and feels like my partner!
About Dr. Ojas Shah, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1437143278
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University School Med
- New York University Med Center
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.