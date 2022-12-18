See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ojas Shah, MD

Urology
4.7 (21)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ojas Shah, MD

Dr. Ojas Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at Columbia University in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 11, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-0114
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors Midtown
    51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-0114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Stone Disease Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Health Net
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Having been thru many years of treatments, surgeries and care with Dr Shah, I truly cannot recommend him enough! a kind, warm physician with the expert knowledge needed to help me navigate some difficult medical situations - he is always responsive and feels like my partner!
    Karen P — Dec 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ojas Shah, MD
    About Dr. Ojas Shah, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437143278
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wake Forest University School Med
    Internship
    • New York University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ojas Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.