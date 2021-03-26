See All Gastroenterologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Oleg Volchonok, MD

Gastroenterology
3.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Oleg Volchonok, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Holy Redeemer Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Volchonok works at VOLCHONOK OLEG MD in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ and Fstrvl Trvose, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    11400 Bustleton Avenue
    11400 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 969-8446
  2. 2
    1060 Kings Hwy N Ste 113, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 969-8446
  3. 3
    4979 Old Street Rd, Fstrvl Trvose, PA 19053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 685-6047

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
  • Holy Redeemer Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Constipation
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Duodenitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Vomiting Disorders
Crohn's Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Viral Hepatitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenal Polypectomy
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Function Test
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pancreatitis
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Anoscopy
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Celiac Disease
Dehydration
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysentery
Enteritis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Hepatitis A
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Peptic Ulcer
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Reflux Esophagitis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Oleg Volchonok, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1275571945
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oleg Volchonok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volchonok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Volchonok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Volchonok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Volchonok has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Volchonok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Volchonok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volchonok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volchonok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volchonok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

