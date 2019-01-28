Overview

Dr. Olena Klindukhova, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Perry Hospital.



Dr. Klindukhova works at Iu Health Central Indiana Cancer Centers (meridian St) in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.