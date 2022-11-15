Overview of Dr. Olukayode Oladeji, MD

Dr. Olukayode Oladeji, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Oladeji works at Olukayode A Oladeji, MD LLC in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.