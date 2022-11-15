See All Cardiologists in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Olukayode Oladeji, MD

Cardiology
4.3 (50)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Olukayode Oladeji, MD

Dr. Olukayode Oladeji, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

Dr. Oladeji works at Olukayode A Oladeji, MD LLC in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oladeji's Office Locations

    Olukayode A Oladeji, MD LLC
    1 Race Track Rd Bldg C, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 279-1778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Heart Disease
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Heart Disease
Chest Pain

Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPartners
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 15, 2022
    DR OLADEJI ALWAYS MAKES ME FEEL THAT I AM IMPORTANT, NEVER RUSHES ME IN AND OUT OF THE OFFICE. ALWAYS ASKS IF I HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, I ALWAYS DO, HE LISTENS AND TAKES THE TIME TO ANSWER THEM ALL. HE WAS NEVER A MIA DOCTOR WHEN I WAS HOSPITALIZED LAST YEAR. CAME IN , IN THE EVENING TO GIVE ME TESTS RESULTS, WHO DOES THAT. AFTER HOSPITAL STAY, HE CALLED NEXT DAY TO SEE HOW I WAS.
    About Dr. Olukayode Oladeji, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376579086
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Conn Health Center
    Residency
    • Harlem Hospital Center Columbia P&amp;amp;amp;s|Harlem Hospital Center Columbia P&amp;amp;s
    Internship
    • Harlem Hospital Center|Harlem Hospital Center Columbia P&amp;s
    Medical Education
    • Obafemi Awolowo University, Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olukayode Oladeji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oladeji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oladeji has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oladeji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oladeji works at Olukayode A Oladeji, MD LLC in East Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Oladeji’s profile.

    Dr. Oladeji has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oladeji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Oladeji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oladeji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oladeji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oladeji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

