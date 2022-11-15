Dr. Olukayode Oladeji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oladeji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olukayode Oladeji, MD
Dr. Olukayode Oladeji, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Olukayode A Oladeji, MD LLC1 Race Track Rd Bldg C, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (848) 279-1778
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
DR OLADEJI ALWAYS MAKES ME FEEL THAT I AM IMPORTANT, NEVER RUSHES ME IN AND OUT OF THE OFFICE. ALWAYS ASKS IF I HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, I ALWAYS DO, HE LISTENS AND TAKES THE TIME TO ANSWER THEM ALL. HE WAS NEVER A MIA DOCTOR WHEN I WAS HOSPITALIZED LAST YEAR. CAME IN , IN THE EVENING TO GIVE ME TESTS RESULTS, WHO DOES THAT. AFTER HOSPITAL STAY, HE CALLED NEXT DAY TO SEE HOW I WAS.
- University Conn Health Center
- Harlem Hospital Center Columbia P&amp;amp;s|Harlem Hospital Center Columbia P&amp;s
- Harlem Hospital Center|Harlem Hospital Center Columbia P&s
- Obafemi Awolowo University, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
