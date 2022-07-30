Overview

Dr. Olurotimi Badero, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Merit Health Central.



Dr. Badero works at Cardiac Renal & Vascular Associates P.C in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.