Dr. Olurotimi Badero, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Olurotimi Badero, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Olurotimi Badero, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Merit Health Central.
Dr. Badero works at
Cardiac Renal & Vascular Associates P.C5240 Robinson Rd, Jackson, MS 39204 Directions (601) 398-0904
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Merit Health Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Don't just settle for a good doctor or a better doctor, embrace the best doctor-Dr Badero. He is the exception's exception. His level of expertise, professionalism,bed side manner and genuine compassion for his patients is incomparable. Doctor Badero is the only cardiologist/ hematologist in the world and we have been so very blessed that he would chose Mississippi, out of all the endless options he had, to establish his practice. I was so impressed with the how he treated my husband, til i became his patient to. We travel over two and a half hours for our appointments with him and we would not even think of going anywhere else. He is very thorough and detail oriented in his evaluations, explanations, and treatment plans. He does not try to rush through his appointments, and will involve you in your own care.I can go on and on about the wonderful qualities of this doctor, if you ever need a cardiologist and or hematologist, give him a try and you will see for yourself.
- SUNY-Downstate Med Cntr
- Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease, Interventional Cardiology and Nephrology
Dr. Badero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badero works at
Dr. Badero has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Badero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.