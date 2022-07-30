See All Cardiologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. Olurotimi Badero, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Olurotimi Badero, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Merit Health Central.

Dr. Badero works at Cardiac Renal & Vascular Associates P.C in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiac Renal & Vascular Associates P.C
    5240 Robinson Rd, Jackson, MS 39204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 398-0904

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Atherosclerosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Atherosclerosis

Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 30, 2022
    Don't just settle for a good doctor or a better doctor, embrace the best doctor-Dr Badero. He is the exception's exception. His level of expertise, professionalism,bed side manner and genuine compassion for his patients is incomparable. Doctor Badero is the only cardiologist/ hematologist in the world and we have been so very blessed that he would chose Mississippi, out of all the endless options he had, to establish his practice. I was so impressed with the how he treated my husband, til i became his patient to. We travel over two and a half hours for our appointments with him and we would not even think of going anywhere else. He is very thorough and detail oriented in his evaluations, explanations, and treatment plans. He does not try to rush through his appointments, and will involve you in your own care.I can go on and on about the wonderful qualities of this doctor, if you ever need a cardiologist and or hematologist, give him a try and you will see for yourself.
    Mr. and Mrs Robinson — Jul 30, 2022
    About Dr. Olurotimi Badero, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548423114
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY-Downstate Med Cntr
    • Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Interventional Cardiology and Nephrology
    Dr. Olurotimi Badero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Badero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Badero works at Cardiac Renal & Vascular Associates P.C in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Badero’s profile.

    Dr. Badero has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Badero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

