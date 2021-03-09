Overview of Dr. Omar Durrani, MD

Dr. Omar Durrani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tulane University Medical School|Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.



Dr. Durrani works at HCA HOUSTON HEALTHCARE CLEAR LAKE in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.