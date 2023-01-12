See All Urologists in Brooksville, FL
Dr. Omar Hamoui, MD

Urology
4.6 (40)
Map Pin Small Brooksville, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Omar Hamoui, MD

Dr. Omar Hamoui, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Bravera Health Brooksville and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.

Dr. Hamoui works at Shoreline UroCare in Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hamoui's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shoreline UroCare
    11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 405, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-5978
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • Bravera Health Brooksville
  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hypogonadism
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hypogonadism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Dr Hamoui has performed surgery a couple of times for different causes. I have been to urology doctors long enough to know to say Dr Hamoui is absolutely the best! He is proficient, patient, kind and keeps constant contact with his patients 24/7. I am forever grateful for all he has done for me. I give him the highest recommendation for him. His staff is also second to none.
    Richard Caruana — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Omar Hamoui, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1609075241
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
