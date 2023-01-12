Dr. Omar Hamoui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamoui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Hamoui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Omar Hamoui, MD
Dr. Omar Hamoui, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Bravera Health Brooksville and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
Dr. Hamoui works at
Dr. Hamoui's Office Locations
-
1
Shoreline UroCare11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 405, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-5978Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Bravera Health Brooksville
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Simplifi
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamoui?
Dr Hamoui has performed surgery a couple of times for different causes. I have been to urology doctors long enough to know to say Dr Hamoui is absolutely the best! He is proficient, patient, kind and keeps constant contact with his patients 24/7. I am forever grateful for all he has done for me. I give him the highest recommendation for him. His staff is also second to none.
About Dr. Omar Hamoui, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1609075241
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamoui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamoui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamoui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamoui works at
Dr. Hamoui has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamoui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamoui speaks Arabic.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamoui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamoui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamoui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamoui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.