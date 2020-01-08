Dr. Omar Murad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Murad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, Eden Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Berkeley Endocrine Clinic Inc.3000 Colby St Ste 203B, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 883-9005
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Eden Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I found Dr. Murad to be courteous, polite, and highly intelligent. His office staff was friendly and efficient, and I was seen right on time. He listened carefully to my questions and input, was thoughtful, knowledgeable, and explained things clearly. I feel confident that I will have the best care available under his care.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic and French
- SUNY Brooklyn Med Ctr
- Staten Island Univ Hosp
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
