Overview of Dr. Omar Perez, MD

Dr. Omar Perez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Perez works at LAREDO MEDICAL CENTER in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.