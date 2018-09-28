Dr. Omar Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Perez, MD
Overview of Dr. Omar Perez, MD
Dr. Omar Perez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez's Office Locations
-
1
O & G. - Whca P.A.1710 E Saunders St Ste B490, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 724-4799
Hospital Affiliations
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez?
Exellent doctor, very kind and very knowledgable. I recommend this Dr. and his office as it is very efficient and helpful. Friendly Dr. that helped me get healthy again.
About Dr. Omar Perez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1144545617
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.