Overview

Dr. Omer Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Kelly Ahmed M.d. Inc. in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Congenital Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.